Kangana Ranaut's Parents Receive COVID Vaccine Dose, Actress Says 'waiting For My Turn'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, recently took to Twitter and informed about her parents, who received their second dose of the COVID vaccine in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. She shared pictures of them from the hospital while receiving the COVID jab and said that they expereinced no side effects from the vaccine. Kangana informed that her parents are not suffering from ' fever, weakness or other symptoms, and are feeling quite good and happy.'

Kangana Ranaut waiting to receive COVID jab

Further, the Manikarnika actress shared the excitement of 'waiting for her turn now' to get the first jab. Other than getting the first jab, there is something else as well that is keeping the actress curious. Kangana is excited about the release of her upcoming political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to hit the screen on April 23.



The actress recently went to Nathdwara in Rajasthan and visited the Srinathji temple while seeking blessings for her forthcoming films and family. She shared a few pictures from her visit on Instagram where she looked ravishing in a red traditional suit with gorgeous ethnic jewelry. She wrote that she 'met Shrinathji and always loved Krishna'. She added, "I love Krishna consciousness but nothing ever came close to this experience." She even explained getting emotional and teary-eyed in front of the huge idol of Lord Krishna while praying.

Meanwhile, the actress recently concluded the Rajasthan shooting schedule of her next patriotic drama Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of a women airforce pilot. She had shared some BTS pictures from the sets and wrote, "Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very close to Pakistan border." She also shared that the crew faced many obstacles like extreme weather conditions while shooting close to the Pakistan border." It seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara was driven by an otherworldly force. Salutations team #Tejas," she added.

(Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram)