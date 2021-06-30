Kangana Ranaut's Passport Issue Solved; Will Soon Join 'Dhaakad' Team In Budapest

After battling in court to get a new passport, actress Kangana Ranaut is on cloud nine as she recently got a new passport post renewal. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and shared her excitement about travelling to Budapest to resume the shooting of the upcoming project.

Kangana Ranaut gets her fresh passport

"Got my passport... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad,” she captioned the post. On June 28, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) had informed Bombay High Court that they shall "expeditiously" decide on renewing the actress's passport once she made requisite corrections in her application for the key travel document. Thus, after which the Bombay High Court dismissed the plea filed by the actress and asked her to make necessary corrections to the application. The Passport Authority’s counsel had asked the actress to give in writing that ‘no criminal case’ was pending against her in any court, which she did. For the unversed, there are two FIRs, no court proceedings against her name. According to various media reports, the actress’s lawyer told the court that there are ‘criminal cases’ pending against her name and the proceedings are yet to begin.

Kangana had moved to the Bombay high court on June 14 seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The Bombay high court on June 15 refused an urgent hearing of Ranaut’s plea, calling the application vague. The court said Ranaut was not vigilant enough to mention all details and that she also did not include the authorities as a party.

Further, the court directed the actress to amend the application and announced June 25 as the next date for the hearing. In her plea, Ranaut said that the passport authority had raised an objection to renew or to reissue the travel document because of the said FIR. She claimed that she needs to travel to Budapest, Hungary, this month for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhaakad, citing money on stakes by the makers and hence, urged the authorities to renew the passport.

Dhaakad is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Touted to be a world-class spy thriller, the film will showcase Kangana Ranaut while playing an officer.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Facebook/DHAAKAD/Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.