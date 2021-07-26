Kangana Ranaut's Passport Renewal: Bombay HC Refuses Javed Akhtar's Intervention Plea

On Monday, July 26, 2021, the Bombay High Court refused to hear an intervention application that was filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, alleging that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had deliberately made a misleading statement in court to obtain a favourable order for her passport renewal. The statement was submitted by the advocate, Vrinda Grover, representing Akhtar, and it read that Ranaut's counsel made a false statement of no pending criminal cases against her. Grover argued that "a fraud" has been played on the court for the Queen actor's passport renewal.

Bombay High Court refuses to her Javed Akhtar during Kangana Ranaut's latest hearing

The bench that consisted of Justice SS Shinde, and Justice NJ Jamadar refused to intervene during Kangana Ranaut's latest hearing at the Bombay High Court on Monday. The court said, "We will not hear you. Today, you do not have the right to an audience. If we allow this application, then what about hundreds of other people?". "He court will be overflooded with hundreds of such pleas. We have our limitations. We are not entertaining an intervention application by someone who is not a complainant (in FIRs in question)". However, Grover continued to argue Justice Jamadar asked her to stop and listen to the court.

Javed Akhtar's latest petition was filed through Advocate Jay Bharadwaj who revealed that the query put forth by the court requires Ranaut's lawyer, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee to confirm that "no criminal cases were pending against the actor". Earlier, during previous hearings, Ranaut had told that there were only two FIRs (First Information Report) against her. She had not mentioned another pending criminal defamation complaint that was filed against her.

By filing an intervention plea, the veteran lyricist planned to seek part in the proceedings of a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut that challenged the FIR filed against her for allegedly infringing the copyright of the book named Didda: Warrior Queen of Kashmir. According to India Today, Javed Akhtar's attorney, Bharadwaj revealed that they will be approaching the Passport Office to highlight this. He said that even though the passport has been issued to the Manikarnika actor, they will be approaching the Passport Office to inform them that she did not mention the criminal case that is pending against her in Andheri magistrate court.

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.