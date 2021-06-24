Kangana Ranaut's Passport Renewal: Bombay High Court To Hear The Matter On June 25

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is looking forward to resuming shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest is facing trouble with her passport renewal. The actress who had moved to court over the passport renewal controversy is waiting for the court hearing which is scheduled for June 25. According to various media reports, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui shared that the actress would immediately fly to Budapest, once her passport is renewed. He also reportedly informed about the court’s hearing.

Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal court hearing tomorrow

The actress needs to fly to the country in order to shoot some high-octane action sequences which will be choreographed by Sea Young Oh from South Korea and most of them will be shot at live locations. The entire unit will fly together, including producer Sohail Malkai, and other crew members. The entire cast and crew need to undergo a mandatory 72-hour quarantine and RT-PCR test before they fly off.

Kangana had moved to the Bombay high court on June 14 seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The Bombay high court on June 15 refused an urgent hearing of Ranaut’s plea, calling the application vague. The court said Ranaut was not vigilant enough to mention all details and that she also did not include the authorities as a party. Further, the court directed the actress to amend the application and announced June 25 as the next date for the hearing.

In her plea, Ranaut said that the passport authority had raised an objection to renew or to reissue the travel document because of the said FIR. She claimed that she needs to travel to Budapest, Hungary, this month for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhakkad, citing money on stakes by the makers and hence, urged the authorities to renew the passport. The Bandra police had registered the FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on charges of promoting enmity between communities through their remarks on Twitter in October 2020. Meanwhile, Dhaakad is the story of a fierce international spy embarking on an action-filled adventure. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.