Kangana Ranaut's Passport Renewal To Be Expedited After Corrections: Passport Office To HC

Actress Kangana Ranaut, recently received some relief after the Regional Passport Office (RPO) had informed Bombay High Court on June 28, that they shall "expeditiously" decide on renewing the actress's passport once she made requisite corrections in her application for the key travel document. Thus, after which the Bombay High Court dismissed the plea filed by the actress and asked her to make necessary corrections to the application.

Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal application to be considered post corrections

The Passport Authority’s counsel had asked the actress to give in writing that ‘no criminal case’ was pending against her in any court, which she did. For the unversed, there are two FIRs, no court proceedings against her name. According to various media reports, the actress’s lawyer told the court that there are ‘criminal cases’ pending against her name and the proceedings are yet to begin.

According to PTI, Mr. Singh told the High Court that if Kangana's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, clarified the same before the court, and if the actor made the necessary corrections in her application, the passport office would consider her plea and take an expeditious decision as per the procedure. The bench accepted Singh's statement.

"The learned ASG on instructions submits that application does not mention the correct facts, inasmuch as, it is stated in the said application that criminal cases are pending against the petitioner (Ranaut), when in fact only FIRs are registered against the petitioner," the High Court observed.

"He (Singh) submits that in case the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner is ready to make a statement that no criminal case is pending against the petitioner and make appropriate corrections in the pending application before the Respondent Passport Authority, the said Authority is ready to consider the application for renewal of passport, in accordance with the Passport Act/rules/ procedure, expeditiously," the High Court said in its order.

Advocate Siddiquee then clarified that no criminal proceedings were pending against the Gangster actress. He also agreed to make the necessary corrections in Ranaut's application. "In the light of the statement made by Mr. Siddiquee, learned counsel appearing for the petitioner, Mr. Anil Singh, learned ASG, submits that the application filed by the petitioner for renewal of passport will be decided as expeditiously as possible, in accordance with relevant provisions of the Passport Act/rules/procedures," the bench said on June 28.

Kangana had moved to the Bombay high court on June 14 seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The Bombay high court on June 15 refused an urgent hearing of Ranaut’s plea, calling the application vague. The court said Ranaut was not vigilant enough to mention all details and that she also did not include the authorities as a party. Further, the court directed the actress to amend the application and announced June 25 as the next date for the hearing. In her plea, Ranaut said that the passport authority had raised an objection to renew or to reissue the travel document because of the said FIR. She claimed that she needs to travel to Budapest, Hungary, this month for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhaakad, citing money on stakes by the makers and hence, urged the authorities to renew the passport.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/PTI



