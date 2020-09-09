Kangana Ranaut Sends Message To 'Bullywood' As BMC Destroys Her Office; Makes Legal Point

In a shocking development, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday carried out demolition drive at actor Kangana Raut's office Manikarnika films in Mumbai. The BMC workers entered the property with jackhammers and demolition tools and brought down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. BMC officials and workers broke into the actor's office premises and started off the demolition proceedings. The demolition comes at the time the Kangana is still en route to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

'No illegal construction in my house'

Reacting to the demolition drive by the BMC Kangana has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the demolition proceedings of her property. The court is to hear the plea at 12.30 PM. Meanwhile, Kangana took to Twitter and clarified that there was no illegal construction at her property after the BMC demolished a portion of it. She added, 'government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30.' In a message to 'Bullywood', she wrote that this was 'fascism.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

As the demolition was underway the Actor took to Twitter to share pictures of the BMC workers demolishing her property. Kangana said she was never wrong and that her enemies had proved once again why 'her Mumbai' was made into 'PoK'.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, the BMC has issued a 'stop notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. On Wednesday, the BMC officials pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises.

Even as her lawyer is arguing her case before the Bombay High Court; BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has offered his and his aide Ishkaran's services to Kangana before in this saga, has weighed in, saying:

Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

'Stop work notice' by BMC

The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office. In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down.

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena and has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

#LIVE on #BharatForKangana | WATCH: BMC begins demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, inside and outside, despite her lawyer's response to their demolition notice; Tune in to watch the shocking developments here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iRGSn2R2Lx — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

