Kangana Ranaut Was Seen As A True Feminist In These Decorated Roles

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Kangana entered the Bollywood industry with Anurag Basu’s Gangster (2006) and hasn’t looked back since. She has won several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana has featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Kangana has done some bold roles in her decorated career so far. Check out every time she portrayed a true feminist role in her films-

Kangana Ranaut’s roles as a true feminist

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Tanu Weds Manu is an Aanand L. Rai directorial, casting Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan as lead characters. The film also has Jimmy Sheirgill and Deepak Dobriyal playing pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around Manu, who comes to India to find a bride for himself and falls for Tanu at first sight. Tanu, played by Kangana Ranaut, is a carefree soul who loves her freedom and has no plans of getting married anytime soon. Kangana’s character in the film is given a modern-day-girl look.

Queen (2013)

Queen is a Vikas Bahl directorial, which was the most critically acclaimed film of the year. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were cast as the lead characters of the film. The plot of the film revolves around a Delhi girl from a traditional family, who sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled. Kangana plays the character of a young girl who gets stood up on the day of her marriage and her journey of understanding self-worth and valuing herself.

Revolver Rani (2014)

In 2014, Kangana Ranaut played the lead character in Sai Kabir’s Revolver Rani. Vir Das and Zakir Hussain also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Alka Singh, who is the leader of a political party, and her obsessive love for Rohan Mehra, a rising star of Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a daring, fearless, and bold woman in the film.

Panga (2020)

Panga is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial. The film has Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Richa Chadha as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggles and overcoming of stereotypes. It shows how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a woman who tries to achieve her dream, even after becoming a mother.

