Kangana Ranaut's 'romance With Rajasthan' Continues As She Kickstarts Shooting Of 'Tejas'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has now jetted off to Rajasthan, to begin the shooting of her upcoming film Tejas. The announcement was made by Kangana herself via Instagram on Friday, March 26. Now, the beautiful ambience of Jaisalmer has instilled love in the actor’s heart for the picturesque city. The Queen actor has taken to her Instagram stories to share a slew of stunning videos of how she was welcomed at her stay in Jaisalmer.

Kangana Ranaut’s "romance with Rajasthan"

The clip shared by her begins with Kangana entering the hotel, where she is greeted with Rajasthani folk music. Local artists of the place had put forth a stunning performance that features all shades of Rajasthani culture, right from their attires to showcasing their folk dance. After sharing glimpses of the performance, the camera then pans towards Kangana who can be seen sharing a contagious smile while watching her romance grow for the state of Rajasthan. Here’s taking a quick look at the glimpses of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story:

Previously, the actor shared on the photo-sharing application that her visit back home was a "short one". The actor further revealed that she is leaving for Jaisalmer, alongside a gorgeous photo in which she can be seen taking blessing from Lord Ganesha. The Manikarnika actor further expressed that she is "distressed" to see COVID-19 cases rising again. Check out the post below:

It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #thalaivitrailer READ | Kangana Ranaut receives partial relief in 2 cases as Mumbai, Karnataka courts pass orders

Kangana’s trip to Rajasthan comes right after the release of her Thalaivi trailer. The high edge drama depicts multiple stages of the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. The trailer begins with showcasing the politician’s early life as an actor and then gives an insight into her struggles while rising as an influential political leader of Tamil Nadu. Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle and power, Thalaivi harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment. Take a look at it here:

(Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.