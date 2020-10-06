Kangana's Sister Rangoli Replies To Shabana Azmi; Says, 'Why Don't You Stick To Acting?'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram handle on Monday to level a jibe at actor Shabana Azmi after she called 'Queen' actor's opinions 'outrageous'. Rangoli raised questions and asked Azmi, 'Dear Shabana ji, I have a few questions for you and your husband. Why don't you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry?"

"Why do you guys actively partcipate in anti-India politics? To remain in headlines or you feel for certain issues? If your anti-India agendas are genuine then why can't her pro-India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and different for you?," Rangoli further wrote.

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has brought many issues in the public platform about the drug nexus running in the industry.

Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also been at the forefront in support of actor Payal Ghosh who revealed earlier this month that popular Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had made unwarranted sexual advances towards her in 2013 under the garb of extending an opportunity in the film industry. After sharing her story on social media and accusing Kashyap in view of the MeToo movement, Payal Ghosh filed a complaint at Mumbai's Versova Police Station last week demanding prompt action against the film director.

This incident as well as her ongoing feud with Shiv Sena has drawn Kangana's ire through her tweets aimed at the alleged inefficiency of the Maharashtra Government. Kangana Ranaut also has a petition due for hearing at Bombay High Court against BMC and Sena MP Sanjay Raut for unlawfully demolishing a major portion of her office in Mumbai on September 9.

Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost 🙏 https://t.co/zB9auZwzjX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

