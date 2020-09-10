Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Enters Office Damaged By BMC Amid Heavy Security

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel on Thursday arrived at the actor’s office that became the subject of incredible controversy a day earlier. She was seen inspecting the impact of the damage done during the demolition proceedings held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. The visit was amid heavy police presence at the venue, as strong reactions from politicians and entertainment celebrities in the wake of the demolition proceedings became a talking point.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Breaks Silence On BMC Demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Office; Makes Key Point

Rangoli was snapped inside the office on the first floor where most of the structures have been demolished. She was accompanied by another person. She was then snapped exiting in a car post her visit.

Rangoli at Kangana's office

Earlier, Rangoli had reacted strongly to the demolition of a portion of the office, and using the hashtag #deathofdemocracy, that became viral, stated that her sister was 'paying the price of speaking the truth', amid her allegations about the alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Kangana is yet to arrive at the venue, though she had posted numerous videos about the destroyed structures inside the home. It is being reported that she too is likely to make a visit soon.

READ: BMC Demolishes Kangana Ranaut's Office With JCBs & Jackhammers; Actor Enroute; WATCH

The Tanu Weds Manu star, who had arrived in Mumbai with Y-grade security, and chaotic welcome by Shiv Sena, RPI and Karni Sena workers at the airport, had posted a video. The actor sent a strong message to Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray and told him, “Do you think you have taken revenge on me by colluding with the film mafia? Today, our house has broken, tomorrow your arrogance will be broken.”

This is apart from hitting out at ‘Babur’s Army’ for breaking her ‘Mandir’ and how it will be resurrected. Numerous politicians including Sharad Pawar and Bollywood stars condemned the action of the BMC

Portion of Kangana’s office demolished

The BMC demolished a portion of Kangana’s office of her film production company Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra. The development came after BMC had pasted a ‘stop work’ office over alleged illegal constructions and gave her 24 hours to submit the permission. The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the BMC for its ‘malafide’ act as it stayed the demolition, with the hearing to pick up again at 3 PM on Thursday.

READ: BMC Rushes To Demolish Kangana Ranaut's Office Inside & Outside Despite Lawyer's Counter

READ: Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay HC As BMC Demolishes Her Mumbai Office In Shocking Move

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.