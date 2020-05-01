Kangana Ranaut's Radiant Smile Will Drive Away Fans' Midweek Blues

One of the most versatile leading ladies of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has a dazzling smile and her roles in movies like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu have played a major role in bringing out the bubbly side of the actor. Ranaut's team is quite active on social media, and frequently posts pictures of the National Award-winning actor on Instagram. Therefore, here is a roundup of Kangana Ranaut's photos wherein the Queen actor stole the show with her smile.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Kangana Ranaut's smile will surely drive away your midweek blues

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana Ranaut is spending her quarantine time with her family in Manali. Ranaut's team recently took to their official Instagram handle to share a picture of Kangana smiling and posing with her aunt. The Judgemental Hai Kya actor also recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with her loved ones in Manali.

Kangana Ranaut was extremely happy to meet her nephew Prithu in Manali and this photograph is proof. Her team posted this candid photograph of the two on their Instagram handle. The actor looked gorgeous in an off-white dress with a dark-blue dupatta with floral print.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Pictures Where She Flaunted The Perfect Jawline; See Here

Kangana Ranaut stunned in a grey overcoat which she paired with a purple bodycon dress Ranaut completed her look with black boots and black sunglasses. She kept her makeup simple with a nude undertone along with cascading curls as she posed for the camera flaunting her gorgeous smile.

Here is a bonus of Kangana Ranaut's photos with her cheerful smile on

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says Money Is Not Everything In Life; Watch Video Here

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Connect To Self; Shares Health Tips To Keep Spirits High

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.