Kangana Ranaut’s Songs That You Can Play At A Bachelorette Party; See List

Kangana Ranaut is among the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She has swayed the audience with her hard-hitting performance in movies like Queen, Revolver Rani, Fashion, and Tanu Weds Manu franchise, among others. She has also been a part of several memorable songs. So, we have compiled some of Kangana Ranaut’s best songs that are perfect for the bachelorette party. Check them out:

London Thumakda

London Thumakda is the first song of the film, Queen. It begins on an energetic note and features Kangana Ranaut as the bride celebrating pre-wedding ceremony with her family members. Singers Labh Janjua, Sonu and Neha Kakkad lent their voice for this peppy number. London Thumakda makes the listeners groove to its music, thanks to its catchy rhythm and lyrics. With Amit Trivedi’s thumping beats, the song gives out Punjabi vibes.

The Wakhra Song

The Wakhra Song is among the popular Punjabi remakes which Bollywood has used. It is a part of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. The Wakhra Song is known as the party anthem of 2015. The remake of Navv Inder and Badshah’s track stars Kangana Ranaut in a glamorous avatar, while Rao looks handsome in a formal ensemble. The new version also features Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari.

Sadi Gali

Sadi Gali is from Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu. The movie brings out a distinct side of the former, which no one had seen before. It showcases Ranaut as a rebellious lass, while Maddy is a shy NRI doctor who tries to woo his ladylove. The song features Tanu attending the wedding of her best friend and having a gala time at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Manu also attends the wedding, and the duo begins to bond. Check out the song below:

Hungama Ho Gaya

Hungama Ho Gaya is a remix of the old Bollywood song. The epic party anthem comes when Kangana Ranaut gulps a few shots and grooves on the Hindi music. Hungama Ho Gaya is a part of Queen's movie, which showcases Rani going on a 'solo honeymoon' after Vijay breaks up with her before marriage. The music video shows Rani dancing at a party. Check out the song:

