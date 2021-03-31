Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' Completes Rajasthan Schedule, Actor Shares Pictures

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to announce that her upcoming film Tejas' Rajasthan schedule is over. She also revealed that the crew shot very close to the Pakistan border amid extreme weather conditions.

"Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very close to Pakistan border the crew faced many obstacles including extreme weather conditions, it seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara1 was driven by otherworldly force. Salutations team Tejas," Kangana wrote. [sic] READ | Kangana Ranaut receives sweet thank you message by Ekta Kapoor for 'Pagglait'

Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

Kangana claims she will 'save Bollywood' with her Rs 100 cr budget film, 'Thalaivi'

On Wednesday, Kangana announced that the first song of her film Thalaivi will release on April 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also wrote that the makers are sticking to the original release date (April 23) amid rising cases of COVID-19. To this, Kangana wrote, "They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider stepchild, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)."