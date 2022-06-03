Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' To Get Direct OTT Release After 'Dhaakad' Debacle? Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhakkad hit the big screens on May 20. Despite having an interesting plotline and some intense daredevil stunts from the actor, the film failed miserably in attracting the masses to the theatres and crashed at the box office.

Dhaakad locked horns with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which turned out to be a massive hit. The horror-comedy became the audience's first choice, even going on to replace Dhaakad in several cinema halls due to alleged 'zero audience.' With Dhaakad failing to leave an impact on the audience, it seems the makers of another Kangana Ranaut-starrer are not in a position to take any chances. Latest reports suggest that the makers of her film Tejas are planning to release it on an Over-the-Top platform.

Tejas to directly release on OTT?

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her next release Tejas. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the forthcoming film are reshooting certain portions as well as planning to release the film directly on OTT post Dhaakad's debacle. Sharing inside details about the same, a close source to the development revealed to the portal:

“Post Dhaakad the makers of Tejas have decided on reshooting certain portions of the film to avoid making a similar mistake. Besides this, given the recent box office turmoil, or rather the past record of Kangana, RSVP feels that Tejas will fare better if it features a direct to OTT release.”

The source further continued:

“Ronnie Screwvala and the RSVP team working on Tejas are still brainstorming about a direct to OTT release, they are yet to lock a platform and date. But currently the general consensus is that an OTT release will be beneficial to all parties, producer, actor and director. They do not want to be caught surprised with a similar box office fate as Dhaakad and would want to secure their commercials.”

More about Tejas

Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in Tejas. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, with Ronnie Screwvala bankrolling it under his banner, RSVP Movies. Apart from Kangana, Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Sankalp Gupta, and Varun Mitra in pivotal roles.