Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Gearing Up For Theatrical Release Despite Record OTT Offer

One of the biggest casualties of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had been Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, which was then gearing up for release in April. For fans of the actor and those excited about the movie, there is good news. The biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha is set to release soon, in theatres as well as on Over-the-Top platforms.

Kangana Ranaut teases updates about Thalaivi

Kangana confirmed a post by a media person, who wrote that Thalaivi was readying itself up for a pan India theatrical release 'very soon.' He even added that it had decided to go to the theatres despite being offered a record price by Over-the-Top platforms. He also stated that after the theatrical release, the Hindi version will hit Netflix and the other versions will be premiered on Amazon Prime.

The actor replied to the post, 'Are you ready for Thalaivi' and expressed her excitement for it with heart emojis.

Thalaivi faces delays

Thalaivi has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. However, the rise of COVID-19 last year led to the makers postponing the film.

It was then supposed to hit the theatres on April 23, this year. At the trailer launch event, Kangana had defended the theatrical release amid COVID-19, "Maybe the films that are coming aren't performing to their full potential but it's not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. Audiences are ready."

She added, "And we have to collectively fight it (Covid-19), the vaccine is also here and we still have four weeks (to release the film),"

The Tanu Weds Manu star said. "We are very hopeful that things will improve and we will have 100 percent occupancy in theatres. Maybe in a few areas we don't have that but we are prepared for that," she added.

However, the film was then postponed again indefinitely. At that time, the makers had said, "Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day."

"But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of ''Thalaivi,'" the statement read.

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and also star Arvind Swamy is the role of former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran, Madhoo, among others.

(With PTI inputs)