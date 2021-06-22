Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Gets 'U' Certificate In Tamil, Makers To Apply For Hindi Soon

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama Thalaivi has been given a U certificate without any cuts in Tamil Nadu. The makers will be applying for certification of the Hindi and Telugu versions soon, too. The film will showcase Kangana Ranaut stepping into the shoes of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and will chronicle her career and life as a politician.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi gets a U certificate

Earlier, the makers of the film had decided to go with the title as Jaya but later on, they changed it to Thalaivi. Initially, the film was set to release on April 23, but owing to the uncertain time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed. The film initially had big plans for the release and two press conferences were held in both Chennai and Mumbai in March. According to various media reports, the makers have decided to release the film theatrically in August this year.

Apart from Kangana, actor Arvind Swami will be seen playing the role of late M. G. Ramachandran. Makers had released a new poster on his birthday recently. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had squashed all the rumours regarding Thalaivi's release plans dictating that the film will be directly made available for streaming all over the globe. Kangana in her Instagram stories clarified that before making the movie available for streaming, the film will get a traditional theatrical run as the makers of the same is determined to do the sameThe actress even hit at the publication that reportedly circulated the news regarding Thalaivi's release on streamers directly. At some point, she even insinuated that a large-scale conspiracy is at play. The upcoming movie, which has been bankrolled by the likes of KV Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora, Madhan Karky, will supposedly trace the ascension of the actor-turned CM from her early days to her silver screen debut and her eventual entry into politics. During her tenures as a politician, she affectionately earned the title of "Amma" from the citizens of Tamil Nadu.

Thank you all for your wishes 🙏 I thank the teams #thalaivi and #rendagam for releasing these pics. pic.twitter.com/vJUVp3XQkv — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) June 19, 2021

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.