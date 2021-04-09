Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Makers Release Statement

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the makers of Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, have postponed the release of the film. On Friday, the makers released a statement and wrote that even though the film was ready to hit the theatres on April 23, they have to postpone keeping the current health situation in mind.

Earlier on March 31, the producers had announced that they won't change the release date. India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed

Read statement —

Dear Audience, We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.

KANGANA: #THALAIVI NO CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE... The producers of #Thalaivi - starring #KanganaRanaut - are sticking to the original release date for all three versions [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]: 23 April 2021... Meanwhile, the first song will be launched on 2 April 2021. pic.twitter.com/9B4gtRL5KI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2021

Thalaivi is directed by Vijay. The cast also includes Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arjun, and others.