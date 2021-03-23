Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Trailer To Kareena Kapoor On Social Distancing: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer to RJ Anmol sharing a photo of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their baby, many events made headlines on March 23, 2021. Read further ahead to see entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer out

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated film Thalaivi was dropped on March 23. The trailer chronicles the journey of the late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa and how she rose to power in politics. It also gave a sneak-peek into her early days in cinema and also showcased the struggle she had to go through to rise to power.

RJ Anmol shares picture of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their child

RJ Anmol took to Instagram to share a photo of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their five-month-old son Veer. In the caption of the post, he wrote that this is the most beautiful sight he gets to see every day. He also said that it the toughest duty Amrita does all day and night with a smile on her face.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo used in textbook

One of the fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to share a photo of a textbook wherein his photo was printed on top of one of the chapters. They also wrote that this was a class 3’s textbook. His photo was used to differentiate between a ‘human’ and an animal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks pap to ‘move back’ to avoid flouting of COVID-19 norms

In a video shared by a media person, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra and the paparazzi thronged to click pictures of her. When the crowd began to increase, she is heard asking them to ‘move back’. She also is seen wearing a mask in the video.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough becomes death doula

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough took to her Instagram to announced that she has become a certified death doula. She also wrote in the caption of the post that she is thankful to this community that is teaching and training people in 'conscious dying and death work'. She also wrote that she is grateful to the community that she is able to contribute in any way she can.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Thalaivi trailer and @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram