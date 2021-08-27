Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' And Vijay Sethupathi's 'Labaam' Set To Face Off In September

The month of September is gearing up to witness one of the biggest clashes between Tamil and Hindi cinema, with Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii hitting the theatres together. The makers of Laabam, a highly awaited political thriller, fueled the audience's anticipation by releasing the third song. On the other hand, Ranaut's glimpse of her performance in the Thalaivii trailer garnered positive criticism. Now, netizens eagerly wait to watch the showdown between two major films of the year.

Vijay Sethupathi and Kangana Ranaut to clash at the box office

Affected by the severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sethupathi's Laabam was scheduled to be released in May this year. However, it received another setback after the film's director, Jananathan, died of a cardiac arrest in March. Finalizing a new date, the 43-year-old recently took to his official Twitter handle to announce the new release date of his much-awaited film Laabam. He announced,

''#Laabam Grand Release On September 9th in Theaters Near You''.

Directed by SP Jananathan, the movie follows the story of an activist, played by Sethupathi, who pledges to help the protesting farmers fight against a capitalist, played by Jagapathi Babu. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, the movie also features actors like Shruti Haasan, Nitish Veera, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Jai Varma.

Laabam is bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7C's Entertainment. They recently took to their social media to announce the release of the third audio track from the movie, writing, ''#ClaraMyNameisClara, the 3rd single from #Laabam will be streamed exclusively''.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's Thailaivii set the hopes of her fans high after a promising trailer launch. Based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the movie is finally scheduled to be released theatrically on September 10. Taking to her Instagram, Ranaut announced the exciting news by writing,

''The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN!

Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September!''

Along with Ranaut, the movie will also feature actors like Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala and Jisshu Sengupta.

Image Credit - Vijay Sethupathi & Kangana Ranaut's Instagram