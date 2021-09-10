Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' Recovers THIS Whopping Amount Even Before Hitting Theatres

After receiving one setback after another, Kangana Ranaut's political thriller Thalaivii was finally released in several yet selective theatres across the country on September 10. Due to the prevailing restrictions imposed by the government to avoid a third wave of COVID-19, cities like Maharashtra and Kerala are still under strict lockdowns which costed the movie to lose out on major markets. Additionally, multiplexes like PVR and Inox had refused to screen the Hindi version of the film citing its two-week window. Despite the challenges, the film has managed to recover a staggering amount even before its theatrical release. Read on to know more.

How much did Thalaivii recover before its theatrical release?

With satellite, digital and music rights, the political thriller managed to recover over Rs 85 crore even before it hit the theatres. The movie was released in over 750-800 theatres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Adamant about a theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut had previously opened up about declining hefty sums from streamers. However, as per a report from Bollywoodlife.com, the movie signed a Rs 55 crore deal to release it on Netflix as well Amazon Prime Video.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan on Thalaivii theatrical release

Opening up about the same, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri revealed, ''₹55crore is a small amount. I had fancy offers which would have seen me sitting on tonnes of money. But my intention was to give this film a theatrical experience. It’s done with so much passion and love, we want people to experience it first in theatre. I don’t want to go into details, but we have recovered our investments. If the release of the film had been delayed, I would have lost my money - That’s the reason I opted for theatrical release now.''

Vishnu Vardhan also opened up about the business plan to release the movie whilst maintaining that his love for the film. He said, ''We have made a great film. We want to show it to everyone across the country. Some parts of the Northern belt are still closed and a theatrical release all over does not make business sense. I’ve gone to the theatre only because of the love for the film and the audiences, but at the same time I do not want to make a commercially stupid move.''

The producer continued, ''I would have been open a 4-Week deal with multiplexes if Maharashtra had been open. If night shows are closed in many places, then a 4-week window does not make business sense. As a producer, I need to safeguard my investments; only then will I be able to make more good movies. If I don’t recover my investment, I will suffer. I have recovered the amount from non-theatrical deals that I have done.''

More on Thalaivii

An ode to the legendary South Indian actor Jayalalithaa, the movie will depict her journey from an emerging star to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. Directed by A L Vijay, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swamy, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

(With Inputs from PR)