Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi's First Song To Be Out Soon After Overwhelming Response By Fans

Kangana Ranaut's latest movie trailer Thalaivi released recently. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers recently released the trailer of Thalaivi and it has been received well by the viewers. Kangana Ranaut had recently announced the #VoteForThalaivi campaign where the audience would be deciding the promotional activities of the upcoming movie. As part of the campaign, Kangana Ranaut recently announced that a song from the movie will be released soon. Here is a look at everything about Kangana Ranaut's Instagram video about the movie and its song release.

Kangana Ranaut shares first song of Thalaivi will be released soon

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram and shared a video about Thalaivi. In the video, she thanked the fans for their support of the #VoteForThalaivi campaign. She had asked the fans to use the hashtag and tell the makers of the movie about how can they promote their movie. A lot of fans on social media had shared their views by using the hashtag and asked the team of Thalaivi to release a song from the movie. She shared several responses from the fans who had asked the makers to release a song from Thalaivi in her Instagram video.

Kangana shared that the team of Thalaivi has heard the ‘Electrifying’ response of the fans and will be releasing the first song of Thalaivi soon. She mentioned, “Stay tuned for our first song release!”. Kangana Ranaut captioned the video by saying, “Thank you for the innumerable responses! We've heard you and the first song of Thalaivi will soon be released. Stay tuned!” She also tagged the whole team of Thalaivi in the caption of the post. Several fans showed their excitement about the movie and its first song in the comments section of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut's video

Kangana Ranaut's video

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Thalaivi is a biopic on the life of Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be playing the titular role of the actor turned politician. The movie also features Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala in key roles. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the Thalaivi trailer launch event took place at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Here is a look at the Thalaivi trailer.

Image Credits: thalaivithefilm Instagram