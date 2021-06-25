Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry on June 25, 2021. From Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru to Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry on this day.

Latest Bollywood news

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru begins pre-production

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is quite thrilled and excited about her digital debut as a producer with her film Tiku Weds Sheru. Her newly launched production house Manikarnika Films is all set to back a love story and a satire titled Tiku Weds Sheru. On June 24, the official Instagram page of the production house gave a sneak peek of the pre-production meeting. Conducting a round table conversation, the actor can be seen reading the scripts, discussing the storyline, and more with her team members.

Bihar court dismisses lawyer's plea against Bollywood in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

A year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, numerous cases and investigations by multiple agencies have continued. Amid the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau, a petition seeking action against Bollywood celebrities was reportedly dismissed by a Bihar court. A lawyer had filed a revision petition after the plea accusing Bollywood celebrities of a ‘conspiracy’ in abetting Sushant’s death had been rejected last year.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash

Dil Toh Pagal hai actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her birthday bash. The actor was seen wearing black pants along with a gold and black coloured top. Karisma while sharing the photo wrote "Making my years count, instead of counting the years." Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash was also attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi.

Vidyut Jammwal signs up with American agency for Hollywood boost

Vidyut has tied up with US management and production firm Wonder Street, as per Deadline. As a part of the collaboration, the star will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder as he seeks to enhance his profile. The duo will represent him in all areas. On the collaboration, Wonder Street partners stated that it was time for Vidyut to ‘reach global audiences’. The 39-year-old shared that he was ‘excited for the new journey. The agency has Tony Jaa and Dolph Lundgren among its clients.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's ex-fiance gets married

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar recently tied the knot in London. Ishita and Siddharth's Roka ceremony took place in 2019 which was attended by close family members and friends. According to various media reports, the wedding was called off due to Ishita undergoing emergency surgery ahead of the wedding. Now, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from her wedding ceremony where she is looking beautiful in a red saree while performing the rituals and posing with her husband.

Image - Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

