Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended

The official Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been suspended allegedly for violating the social media platform's guidelines. On April 16, 2020, Kangana's sister Rangoli's account was suspended following an incendiary post targeting a community.

Kangana's 3 million followers on the social media site noted that her handle, @KanganaTeam reads the message "Account suspended". The Queen actor is yet to release a statement.

As soon as netizens found out about Twitter's action, they took to social media platform to share their views. Take a look- 

Kangana's row with Twitter

Kangana had hit out at Twitter in August, claiming that her followers were reduced by 40,000 to 50,000 every day, days after she had officially joined the platform. She then alleged a ‘strong racket.’ 

