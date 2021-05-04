Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended

The official Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been suspended allegedly for violating the social media platform's guidelines. On April 16, 2020, Kangana's sister Rangoli's account was suspended following an incendiary post targeting a community.

Kangana's 3 million followers on the social media site noted that her handle, @KanganaTeam reads the message "Account suspended". The Queen actor is yet to release a statement.

More details are awaited.

As soon as netizens found out about Twitter's action, they took to social media platform to share their views. Take a look-

#KanganaRanaut's account suspended by twitter for raising voice against the terrorism by the TMC terrorists in Bengal.

Shame on you TwitterðŸ˜ — à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¥€à¤£ à¤šà¥Œà¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ ðŸš© 40k (@YamrajFromHell) May 4, 2021

This tweet got #KanganaRanaut suspended.

What a stupid mistake. Now she is gone forever.@TwitterSF What's genocidal in this tweet? You could've warned and asked her to delete it. Why suspend?#Fascist pic.twitter.com/lr4Ba3lW0p — Tin Man (@NumbKhopdi) May 4, 2021

#KanganaRanaut Twitter account Suspended. The way she was inciting people on twitter with senseless tweets it was much needed. Hope she learns a lesson. Let us see how long twitter can sustain this suspension. pic.twitter.com/EsbxYnlczn — RaMo (@RaMoSirOfficial) May 4, 2021

Kangana's row with Twitter

Kangana had hit out at Twitter in August, claiming that her followers were reduced by 40,000 to 50,000 every day, days after she had officially joined the platform. She then alleged a ‘strong racket.’