Kangana Ranaut's Twitter & Other Celebrity Social Media Accounts That Were Suspended

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was recently suspended permanently from the micro-blogging site after the actor shared her thoughts on the West Bengal Assembly polls. The suspension came after Kangana's tweet failed to abide by the policies made by Twitter. Similar to Kangana, many other celebrities have had their Twitter handles suspended as they failed to follow Twitter's regulations.

Celebrities whose Twitter handles have been suspended

Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had her Twitter account suspended in early 2020. Rangoli's tweet violated Twitter's policies against hurting people's personal values and religious sentiments. In the controversial tweet, she wrote about the attack on police and health care workers and targeted the media, according to a report by Scroll. Chandel's Twitter account was suspended on April 16, 2020.

Rose McGowan

In 2017, actor Rose McGowan was also suspended from using the micro-blogging site. The actor's account was banned as she had tweeted about Ben Affleck and how he failed to support her when she confessed about being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. McGowan's tweet was in response to Johnathon Schaech's tweet in favour of the MeToo movement. According to The Guardian, Twitter had only suspended the account for 12 hours claiming that one of her tweets contained a private phone number.

Donald Trump

45th US President Donald Trump's Twitter handle was permanently suspended last year as his two controversial tweets after the US Presidential elections went against the violation of Twitter's policies. According to Twitter, the policies were made stricter around the elections to avoid the glorification of violence in the country. Before this, President Donald Trump's account had been deactivated deliberately for 11 minutes, according to The Guardian.

Katie Hopkins

Columnist Katie Hopkins was banned from using Twitter when she made insensitive comments against Muslims, immigrants and others. According to BBC, the account was banned as the media personality violated its Hateful Conduct policy. Katie Hopkins' Twitter account was suspended on June 19, 2020.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

In 2017, Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, was banned from Twitter after posting a series of tweets that banned Twitter's policies. KRK had revealed the climax scene of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar's climax scene. According to a report by The Quint, He had also spoken ill of a popular Bollywood celebrity, who was a part of Secret Superstar, and his wife in the series of tweets. His Twitter account was then restored in November 2018.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account was banned in May 2017. Bhattacharya had posted many offensive tweets targeting women. The ban had been imposed on his account when he had accused a singer of using "insulting and inappropriate" words in an old song.

Pewdiepie

YouTuber PewDiePie's Twitter account was banned in 2016. The Swedish Youtuber's account was suspended as he claimed to be a part of the terrorist group ISIS along with another user. The ban was lifted when he claimed that it was only a joke. He has stopped using his account but hasn't deleted it to prevent fake accounts from being made.

Azaelia Banks

Azaelia Banks had not only tweeted against Zayn Malik for copying one of her music videos but she also called him many racial and homophobic slurs. This lead to the rapper's Twitter account getting suspended indefinitely. The account was suspended in mid-2018.