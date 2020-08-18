Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'half-educated Starlet' Remark; Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked off the debate around nepotism in Bollywood. A lot of celebrities came ahead and expressed their views about nepotism in Bollywood. Actor Kangana Ranaut has been talking about nepotism in Bollywood for quite some time now.

Recently, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had talked about the nepotism in Bollywood debate while interacting with a news portal. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and reacted on the comments made by Naseeruddin Shah in the interview. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter reaction to Naseeruddin Shah's comments

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and reacted on Naseeruddin Shah’s uneducated starlet comment. Kangana Ranaut started her tweet by thanking Naseeruddin Shah for weighing all her awards and accolades on the scale of nepotism. She also claimed that none of her contemporaries has such awards and achievements.

The Queen actor also mentioned that she is now used to this and questioned Naseeruddin Shah if he would still ask this to her if she was the daughter of Prakash Padukone or Anil Kapoor. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter.

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut also praised Naseeruddin Shah and called him a great artist. Her tweet read as, “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me...” Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter.

Naseeruddin Shah's interview

In his interview to the news portal, Naseeruddin Shah talked about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He had said that nobody is interested in the opinions of some half-educated film star who has decided to take everything on herself in the quest to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. He felt that if there is justice that needs to be done, then everyone should have faith in the process of the law. If it is none of our business, then people should not concern themselves about it, Naseeruddin Shah added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. Police did not recover any suicide note from his house. Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her opinions in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She had also called out several big people related to the case in an exclusive interview with Republic media’s editor in chief, Arnab Goswami.

