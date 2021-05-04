Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Suspended To Nikki Tamboli's Brother's Demise: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 4, 2021. From Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account getting suspended to Nikki Tamboli's brother passing away due to COVID-19 complications, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended

A year after her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, because of 'violating' Twitter rules. The Queen star released a statement and said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Nikki Tamboli's brother, Jatim Tamboli, breathed his last on May 4, Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Nikki confirmed the news by sharing pictures with her brother and also penned a lengthy note as a tribute. Her caption read, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. You didn’t go alone. For part of us, we went with you."

Drishyam 2's Hindi Remake confirmed

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 is all set to be remade in Hindi and it was announced after producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and son Abhishek Pathak acquired the rights of the Hindi remake. Panorama Studios took to their official Instagram handle and released a statement that they have acquired the rights to the second instalment of Drishyam titled Drishyam 2 - The Resumption. The Hindi version of Drishyam was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away last year. It starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, among others, and released in 2015.

Will Smith Reveals Being In the worst shape of his life

Hollywood star Will Smith recently took to Instagram and revealed to his fans and followers that he is in the worst shape of his life. The I am Legend star posted a picture of himself around a natural setting. Dressed in shorts and a jacket, the actor seemed to in high spirits as he flaunted his slightly bulging stomach. His caption read, "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."

Met Gala 2021 To Be Co-chaired By Billie Elish and Timothee Chalamet

The Met Gala, which is one of the most popular fashion events in the West, is known to usually take place on the first Monday of May. However, this year’s event will be taking place on September 13 and the theme is said to be American Independence, which celebrates a newfound sense of freedom: to gather, to travel, and to get utterly dressed to the nines in the wake of the pandemic. It has been recently revealed by Vogue that singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and Japanese tennis athlete Naomi Osaka would all be co-chairing this year’s Met Gala.

