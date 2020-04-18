'Queen's' Rani Essayed By Kangana Ranaut Was A True Aries; Know Why

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen was a Bollywood blockbuster. The family drama flick was helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao playing supporting roles. In Queen, Kangana Ranaut plays a naive Punjabi girl named Rani from New Delhi who sets off for her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiancé calls off their wedding.

Rani has several personality traits that usually with people with the Aries sunsign have. Here are Kangana Ranaut's four qualities as Rani that perfectly fall under the zodiac sign, Aries. Check out if you can relate to Rani from Queen with these traits.

Innocence

Rani is an innocent and naive girl who sets off for her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiancé calls off their wedding. Aries is the symbol of innocence.

Also not to forget that the Queen movie and Kangana Ranaut are LOVE. pic.twitter.com/sDXxlMFWLt — kartik singh supremacist (@forgodsakeTaps) September 3, 2017

Confidence

It takes a lot of confidence to go alone overseas for the first time after a cancelled wedding. Rani is confident and makes the bold choice to explore on an unknown land alone.

Queen has one of the most satisfying movie endings in cinematic history ! Rani's walk of liberty and discovery of her self worth fills you with so much joy and hope every single time ! All of this is powered by an iconic performance of Kangana. #6YearsOfQueen #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/HyLHdaogZp — Navi (@NaviKangyStan) March 7, 2020

Sense of humour

Aries have a great sense of humour. They are funny and known for their creative minds. Kangana Ranaut as Rani portrays a funny character in Queen.

Friendly

In Queen, during her journey to Paris and Amsterdam, Rani meets many people and makes many friends-right from Vijay Laxmi to her three roommates in Amsterdam.

