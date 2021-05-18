Kangana Requests BMC To Plant Saplings After Trees Destroyed By Cyclone Tauktae

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently tested COVID-19 positive took to her Instagram stories and penned a piece of advice for fans after looking at the destruction caused by the cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone had caused destruction in the city, uprooted trees, poles. Kangana in her story on Instagram urged the people to step up and compensate for the loss of trees by planting more saplings.

Kangana Ranaut requests BMC to plant more saplings amid cyclone destruction

The actress wrote that the trees that were fallen due to the destruction, will be chopped and thrown away to clear off the roads. She requested BMC to plant saplings in their place to compensate for the loss so that people do not ‘encroach that land and replace it with concrete construction.’ She even urged the people to take responsibility and plant more trees to maintain the fertility of the soil. “All the trees that are falling in the cyclone are brutally chopped and thrown away, BMC should plant saplings in their place, or else people will encroach that land and put concrete over it making it infertile and dead. If BMC can’t do it, Mumbai people must take responsibility. Let’s take responsibility for our own area,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Apart from spreading the positive word, the actress also gave an update about her health and informed that she has been tested COVID-19 negative. She also confessed that she wants to share a lot of things about ways she beat the virus and emerged a warrior, but she does not want to offend ‘COVID fan clubs.’ The actress further wrote that there are people who get offended if the virus is disrespected. At last, she concluded the post by thanking her fans and well-wishers for her speedy recovery prayers. Meanwhile, earlier, she gave her health update and revealed losing her ‘sense of taste and smell’ which was ‘unsettling’ for her. After two days, she was relieved when she regained her sense of smell and taste so that she can try her hands on all the scrumptious food items she missed.

Image: KANGANARANAUT/ Instagram/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.