Kangana Says She Refused To Dance At Private Parties Even For ‘insane Amounts Of Money'

Kangana Ranaut recently said she never danced at weddings or private parties even though she was offered “insane amounts of money.” The actor, in one of her Instagram stories, shared a reel of Asha Bhosle, where the veteran singer can be heard talking about Lata Mangeshkar on a singing reality show.

Asha, in the reel, recalled an incident, when the Bharat Ratna awardee refused to sing at a private wedding party, despite being offered $1 million.

Asha said, "Ek baar usko 1 million dollar de rahe the ek shadi mein gaana gaane ke liye, bola ap bas 2 ghante ke liye darshan de dijiye. Yeh boli ap 5 million bhi dedoge toh mai nai aaungi. (Once, Lata was offered $1 million to sing at a wedding. They said just show up for 2 hours. Lata said, 'even if you'll give me $5 million, I won't come.)"

Sharing the reel, Kangana wrote, "Agree! I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs... denied an insane amount of money... glad to come across the video... Lata ji truly so inspiring."

Check out a screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story here:

About Lata Mangeshkar

The late Lata Mangeshkar was one of the most influential playback singers in India. Lata, who was given the title of 'Queen of Melody,' has sung around 50,000 songs in over 14 languages. She died on February 2 this year.

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is mostly known for her female-led films such as 'Queen,' 'Tanu Weds Manu,' 'Panga,' 'Thalaivi' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

The actor was recently seen in the film 'Dhaakad.' She is currently shooting for her film 'Emergency,' a biopic on India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



Ranaut is also known for her fearless opinions on various issues. She often shares her views on many political and controversial issues through her Instagram handle.

The actor was given Y-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after she reacted to the farmers' protest in 2021.