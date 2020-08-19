Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Questions ‘PK’ Co-star Aamir Khan’s Silence On Sushant

Kangana Ranaut who spoke to Republic TV on July 18 in the Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case, on Wednesday once again joined Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to speak about the 66-day battle and the victory that came with Supreme Court's verdict — a nod to the CBI probe. Raising questions on Aamir Khan, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in a blockbuster film 'PK', Kangana said, "No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe — it works like an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in 'PK' but he didn't raise his voice."

She added, "So, Anushka will also not raise her voice. And it goes on. You don't have a word to say for a colleague who has died. What are they scared of? Now also only a few are speaking out, rest are still in hiding." [sic]

Talking about the relentless global campaign, Kangana said, "People from all over the world joined in to demand for the CBI investigation. Everyone felt like Sushant was a part of their life. He became a part of everyone's household, like a family. That's what got the entire nation together in this case."

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

