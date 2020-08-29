Kangana Speaks To Arnab, Says 'I want To Reveal How Outsiders Are Exploited In Bollywood'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the use of drugs in the Bollywood industry. This comes after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has entered the fray in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and sources have told Republic TV that names of 20 Bollywood celebrities are under the scanner of the investigative agency. It also comes after Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared Whatsapp chats that showed Rhea allegedly talking about drugs with a few of her associates.

Kangana Ranaut said that she has seen how outsiders are exploited and claimed that Bollywood has a 'loose structure' and lacks 'interference of law and order'. Kangana said: "I want to tell you how outsiders are exploited here. This (Bollywood) is a loose structure and there is no interference of law and order here. This place operates like a mafia or underworld. And if ever you go to the cops or you seek help from law and order, you are called 'mental' and discarded or you are murdered."

Kangana Ranaut also claimed, "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. Same Bollywood-drug mafia involved, they know each other, same dealers and peddlers are involved. Then there is another racket - blind items, where actors have admitted that they consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign."

She added: "These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties. Some of the realities are shown in a recent film, but the truth is whitewashed. My question is how can such people be idolized?"

