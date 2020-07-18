Kangana Speaks To Arnab, Claims Sushant Was 'Systematically Sidelined' By Two Producers

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise last month has left many questions in the minds of his fans about the possible reasons for his decision to end his life. Kangana Ranaut, in a tell-all conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, has unabashedly highlighted the nefarious workings of the Hindi film industry and has alleged that Sushant was a victim of nepotism and lobbyism prevalent in the film industry.

She took names of prominent celebrities in the industry like the head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, and filmmaker Karan Johar and claimed that they “systematically sidelined” Sushant thereby ruining his career.

Kangana recalled that Sushant had a brilliant mind who saw through the unfair practices of the film industry and had raised his voice in support of Kangana in the heated debate about nepotism in 2016. Kangana claimed that "the film industry feels threatened by bright people like Sushant. They aren't threatened by mediocrity". She went on to describe how "his career was killed systematically" by the alleged pall-bearers of nepotism in the film industry. The actor cited personal anecdotes to substantiate her claims and said that even though she managed to escape, Sushant had been a victim of this practice.

Kangana alleged that Aditya Chopra, through his talent management agency, undertook the responsibility of managing Sushant Singh Rajput's career after his stunning debut in Kai Po Che!. She revealed, through her personal experience, that the contract of association with Yash Raj Films is "evil" as it does not allow artists to "do anything without their permission or consulting them". Thereafter, Sushant was not allowed to opt for big-budget films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani for which the renowned filmmaker had reportedly pursued the late actor for five long years.

"YRF talent agency had been handling SSR's work and prevented him from working with other directors and instead promised him a movie with a big director (Shekhar Kapur). That film was cancelled too. When Sushant rebuked and claimed autonomy over his career, they had a big showdown and Aditya Chopra told him that 'NO ONE will work with you'."

Later, Kangana claimed, "Seeing Sushant's rise to fame with Dhoni, Karan Johar (Aditya Chopra's childhood friend) strategically entered the situation and hired him in the lead role for the film Drive. He then tagged Sushant Singh Rajput as a flop star and didn't attract exhibitors". Kangana expressed dismay and questioned how a director like Karan Johar could not release the film in theaters. "How is it possible that after delivering a blockbuster, you are not getting buyers for Sushant?," Kangana asked. "Explain the mathematics! Karan Johar sold Sushant Singh as a flop actor."

