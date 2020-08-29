Kangana Speaks To Arnab About Sushant; Opens Up On Why Big Bollywood Stars Are Quiet

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about the big Bollywood celebrities who choose to remain 'silent' on important issues and are still "quiet" on Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kangana highlighted that "Bollywood has never hidden the fact that they are anti-Hindu or anti-Army or anti-CAA, etc. They have been vocal about it and people have idolized them for their beliefs."

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab Goswami, claims '99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs'

"They are quiet because many people know the truth. The Police know the drug network the Bollywood biggies are a part of. I am able to speak the truth about drug mafia because I am out of Mumbai, I am in Manali. This Bollywood drug mafia would have killed me had I been in Mumbai by now. If I don't finish my enemies, they will finish me, I will not stop campaigning. Who are you to tell me to stop?" Kangana said in the interview.

"We need to set role models for our society now. A large percentage of drug usage is by 99% of Bollywood biggies. The shocking percentage of youth that is using drugs — the film industry should be held responsible for it. Why did a single Bollywood star not talk about lynchings of sadhus? Who is empowering them? Our nation is doing that? No one did say anything. Why? They are scared. Stars will never speak because they know the police know their truth. For me its do or die, I said this during Manikarnika too. No one can stop me from fighting, it is my democratic right. You can't say, "Everything is not about you". It is my life and it is about me," Kangana was heard saying in an interaction with Republic TV.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, claims, 'Bollywood consumes drugs like food'; watch

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also claimed that a top star who she was in a relationship with was once hospitalized over drug overdose. The actor stated that the person’s wife had also split with him over his drug consumption, among other issues. The Fashion star said that the 'superstar' and his family even tried to put her behind bars and label her because she knew the secrets.

