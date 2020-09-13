Kangana Tells Maha Governor, 'Feeling Unsafe Here, Harassed For Raising Voice': Sources

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter battle with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Sunday met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and told him about the "injustice" done to her. Giving out some inside details of the meeting with the Governor, Republic TV sources suggest that the actor told the governor about how she is being targeted by Shiv Sena and harassed by BMC.

The sources claim that Kangana in her meeting with Maharashtra Governor said that she 'feels unsafe in the state and is being harassed for raising her voice'. She also highlighted how she is not being allowed to work in the city and hence seeks intervention of the Governor in the matter, sources informed Republic TV.

In her meeting with state Governor Bhagat Singh Hoshiyari, Kangana highlighted that she 'will continue to raise her voice and be allowed to fulfill her dream as Mumbai is her Karmabhoomi', sources said. In the 40-minute meeting with Governor, Kangana according to the sources has also mentioned that she 'won't stop in revealing and speaking the truth against the unjust and cabal of Bollywood.' About the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the ongoing Rhea Chakraborty drug case, Kangana said, "Know a lot and want to reveal all in the probe," as per sources.

Sources said that she concluded the meeting by saying that she worries about her and her family's security and therefore wants the Governor to speak with the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

The meeting came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. Talking to reporters after the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, the actor said, "I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics."

"I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour," she said. The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day as her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

(with PTI inputs)

