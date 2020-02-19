Kangana Ranaut To Urvashi Rautela: Top Bollywood Stars From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Bollywood has produced several actors from the North, and many of them have had highly successful careers. Here is a list of the leading actors from Bollywood who belong to the northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The list includes stars like Kangana Ranaut, Urvashi Rautela, and others.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has established herself in the Bollywood industry. She was born in Bhambla of Mandi district. She spent most of her childhood in Mandi and Dehradun. Later, she went to Chandigarh to complete her school.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela gained immense popularity through the music video, Love Dose. Rautela was born in Haridwar in the year 1994 to parents Meera Rautela and Manwar Singh Rautela. She later attended the University of Delhi to complete her education.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam was born in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh. Yami's father is a Punjabi film producer. The debutant actor Surilie Gautam of Meet Mila De Rabba is Yami's sister.

Anushka Sharma

One of Bollywood's top leading actors, Anushka Sharma's family hails from Uttarakhand, although the actor was born in Bangalore. Her parental home is at Chakkuwala in Dehradun. Anushka also has a good command over the local languages of Uttarakhand and Garhwali. She is heard singing Garwali songs on many occasions.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood industry. Preity Zinta was born in a small town, Rohru of Shimla district. She completed her school and college from Shimla.

