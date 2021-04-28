Kangana Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated Against COVID, Says 'don't Be Demotivated': Watch

Kangana Ranaut has an important message for all her fellow citizens regarding the need to get vaccinated. The Queen actor took to social media and shared a video of herself talking about the importance of battling the ongoing pandemic. She has urged the citizens to make sure to register themselves for the next phase of the vaccination and shared the advantages of this vaccine.

Kangana Ranaut urges citizens to vaccinate in the third phase

India has been battling the second wave of COVID-19 for the past few months and the situation has gotten quite critical. So, to control the rapidly growing infection rate, the government recently announced the third phase of the vaccination, where everybody over the age of 18 is eligible for the vaccine. Now, in her latest social media post Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has urged citizens of the country to get vaccinated.

In a video on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut starts by saying that this pandemic has affected people across the globe and has caused severe damage. But due to this damage several people now feel “demotivated”, “sad” and have become “negative”. Talking about this negativity, Kangana said that now is not the time for self-pity. Since people who are battling the consequences of the pandemic do not have time for this “self-pity”.

Kangana further explained that while everybody is overthinking about this situation, every generation in the past has faced such a crisis. She then gave examples of the Spanish flu, tuberculosis, and the plague. Ranaut then commented that while this generation is enjoying the advancement of technology, there are of course certain drawbacks to it. Somewhere these advancements are responsible for the increase in infection rate, further affecting the second highest populated country in the world.

Hence, the Bollywood actor says that becoming a problem in this situation is not the smart choice. If one cannot provide a solution to the situation, we should not become a problem either. She advised her fellow citizens to help others but most importantly help themselves. She wants to advise everybody to make sure they do not get infected and take all the necessary precautions.

In this video, Kangana talked about how till last year we were wondering if a vaccine will ever be invented for this virus but now, we do have a vaccine. She once again referred to Spanish flu and TB, and how the vaccines for these diseases were invented after few years of suffering. Kangana Ranaut also reiterated advice from doctors stating that people who even take the first dose will be 98% safe from infection. Even if they do get infected again, they can create their symptoms at home and the recovery rate from it is 100%.

Furthermore, the Queen actor talked about how this major win for the vaccine is being shadowed by baseless rumours about it. She revealed that many of her staff members were not ready to get vaccinated. But the actor chose to get all of them registered for their first dose and explained to them why it is important to get the vaccine. Kangana Ranaut concluded the video by saying that on May 1 she will get the vaccine along with her entire family, friends, and staff and urged everybody to do the same. She wants everybody to consider this pandemic a personal battle and fight against it and make sure to not get demotivated.

Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram