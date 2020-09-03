Kangana Vs Sena: 'Queen' Actor Says, 'Shame On Sanjay Raut'; Babita Phogat Backs Actor

Amid the ongoing war of words between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat came out in support of the 'Queen' actor. Phogat tweeted, 'Shame on Sanjay Raut' and in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, she asserted, "Kangana is a strong lady. She is not alone, the country is with her. Sanjay Raut has given a wrong statement. She is a lioness, fighting for the right and cleaning the mess in the industry — such a person is needed to speak out. Kangana is brave to fight against the wrong."

Later replying to a fan, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I come from a middle class family, I don’t have fancy parents, we are common people so just like Sushant my blood has no value for award vapasi and Candle March gang, they will never speak for us. #ShameOnSanjayRaut. After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai? #ShameOnSanjayRaut."

Babita's Tweet

Kangana Ranaut battles Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

Sanjay Raut responds to Kangana, says 'instead of playing Twitter games, go to the police'

Raut’s statement came in the wake of her tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

