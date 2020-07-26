If Statements Differ...: Kangana's Lawyer Reacts On Summons To Mahesh Bhatt, KJo's Manager

In a massive development in the probe into the shock death of Sushant Singh Rajput by hanging and apparent suicide in mid-June, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured that the Mumbai police would probe whether there is a coterie in Bollywood that prevents outsiders from entering.

On Sunday, Deshmukh virtually conceded to everything Kangana Ranaut had claimed were lacunae in the ongoing investigation. Not only have the four persons she said should be questioned all come to join the probe in some way or the other, but the larger allegation of 'systematic boycott' also appears to be under the lens.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh said that 37 people had been spoken to thus far. "In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon."

He was asked about Karan Johar, on which he replied, "Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well." He added, "Is there a coterie that prevents outsiders from coming to Bollywood? This we'll probe from a business angle."

In her sensational interview to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut had called the probe as it was then a 'sham' as 4 key persons who should have been interrogated hadn't yet been called. Since then, Aditya Chopra & Rajeev Masand have had their statements recorded, while Mahesh Bhatt will now be called, and possibly also Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in Manali at the moment, had responded to the Mumbai police's summons via her lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari, asking if an officer could come to Manali to record her statement or if it could be done electronically, as she wasn't keen on travelling to Mumbai during the pandemic. Speaking to Republic on Mahesh Bhatt's summons, Ishkaran said -

"We've been saying from July 1st week that it's (the probe) not going as it should. Mumbai Police should have done this in June itself. Finally they have taken action and hopefully they'll take it to the logical conclusion. That means that if the statements differ, then further investigation has to happen, and witnesses interrogated."

