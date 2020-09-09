Kangana Ranaut To File Criminal Case On BMC; Lawyer Says 'they Lied' On Office Demolition

Issuing his first response after the Bombay High Court's stay orders on BMC's demolition, Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui called out the local body for 'lying in public' as he narrated the series of events.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Siddiqui said that their response to the notice served by the BMC was rejected by the officials of the municipal body and that they were unwilling to listen to him.

Further, Kangana's advocate revealed that BMC continued the demolition works despite him informing the officials that the matter was sub-judice.

"BMC and we have to work as per law. We will work as per the law codes. No one can intimidate or threaten and enter someone's property like this. I will file a criminal case against them", said Kangana's advocate speaking to the media.

Massive win for Kangana

In a massive setback to the Maharashtra government and a massive win for Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.' "Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

