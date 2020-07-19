Kangana's Team Backs Post On Difference Between 'fighter' & Other Stars; Hits Out At Them

Kangana Ranaut has been the major celebrity to take the names of the biggies, and holding them responsible for abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Not just Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt, the actor also took a dig at star kids like Alia Bhatt and ‘outsiders’ like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. As Taapsee responded with a strong statement, Kangana’s team hit back that the actresses were trying to 'deviate' the conversation that Kangana had started with the 'justice' for Sushant Singh Rajput initiative.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'needy Outsider' Remark; Says '#mahlifemahrules'

After Kangana’s interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami became a talking point, a netizen shared a post on the ‘difference’ between the ‘fighter’, referring to Kangana and the other actresses like Taapsee and Sonam K Ahuja. The post hailed the ‘fighter’ for fighting the ‘most powerful mafias’ of Bollywood, to protect both the newcomers and outsiders from being 'exploited' by the ‘club of vultures.’ Sharing screenshots of Taapsee and Sonam, the former quipping how her writing was limited to ‘befitting replies’, and of the latter sharing a petition against online abuse, vis-a-vis a post of Kangana from her interview with Republic TV, the post termed Taapsee and Sonam as 'Celebs who promote themselves as feminist, activist, 'truth-to-power' ninjas with such priorities.’

Kangana’s team shared the post and highlighted the Queen star’s statement that no one was ‘threatened by mediocrity’ and that ‘chaploos (sycophant) outsiders’ were quiet ‘safe’ in the industry. The team asserted that the actor had gone through ‘life threatening experiences’ and had the right to share them, and that others were free to take their decisions, but not at Kangana's cost.

Kangana said no one is threatened by mediocrity, chaploos outsiders are quiet safe here but she did go through life threatening experiences she has all the right to share those, chaploos can do what they want but not at her cost 🙏 #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/2wZhbA6SpX — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 19, 2020

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Argues 'Taapsee & Swara's Existence Is Proof Of Nepotism'

Taapsee and Swara had mocked Kangana’s statement calling them ‘B grade actresses’ and the former had asserted that she did not wish to ‘take advantage of someone’s death’ for personal 'vendetta.' Richa Chadha too backed Taapsee and stated that the need of the hour was ‘sanity’ and not something that will increase ‘toxicity’ amid the situation of the industry due to COVID-19.

In an alleged reference to these reactions, the team tweeted that Sushant had himself spoken about ‘bullying’, and asked why Swara, Taapsee and Richa were attempting to ‘deviate’ the conversation on justice for his death.

Here’s the post

Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming presence of movie mafia has bn killed but @reallyswara @taapsee & @richachadha trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has strtd for getting Justice for Sushant.Why? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Simi Garewal backed Kangana for her statements, and stated that the latter was ‘bolder’ than the veteran actor. Adhyayan Suman too came out in support of Kangana, calling her ‘brave’ and hoping her claims lead to a concrete step towards a CBI probe into Sushant’s case.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Conveys Mom Amrita Singh's Love To 'Badla' Co-star Taapsee Pannu; See Pic

READ: Taapsee Pannu's Anti-nepotism Stand: 'Race Fair Only If Starting Point Is Same For All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.