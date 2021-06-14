Kanika Dhillon Slams 'Jai Mummy Di' Writer Navjot Gulati For 'sexist' Remarks

Renowned author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon recently took to her official Twitter handle and called out a sexist and misogynistic remark by the film Jai Mummy Di's writer Navjot Gulati. Kanika is a part of the upcoming Netflix film Haseen Dilruba in the capacity of a scriptwriter and dialogue writer.

Kanika Dhillon slams Jai Mummy Di writer Navjot Gulati

Kanika Dhillon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Haseen Dilruba, wherein she has worked in the capacity of a story, script, and dialogue writer. Recently, films Ginny Weds Sunny and Jai Mummy Di’s writer Navjot Gulati took to his Twitter account and stated that the key to scoring a top billing as a screenwriter is by marrying into the production house. He also added how once the writer becomes a family member, they are then treated like a star. This tweet was posted on June 11, 2021, which is the same day the trailer of Haseen Dilruba was also released.

Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) June 11, 2021

Replying to Navjot Gulati’s tweet, Kanika called out his ‘extremely sexist and misogynistic’ and idiotic comment. She added that she won’t list down her body of work as his ‘pea-sized' brain won’t be able to handle it. She also posted another tweet and mentioned that it is because of his display of stupidity that writers don’t get their billing as a top writer.

And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u! https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

More about Kanika Dhillon's work

Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has released three novels and worked in a number of Hindi films as a screen, story, and dialogue writer. Her well-known works include Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Guilty, Judgemental Hai Kya, Ra.one among others. She has also released three novels, Bombay Duck is a Fish, a satire on the Indian film industry, the young adult superhero novel Shiva and the Rise of the Shadows, and the drama The Dance of Durga. Dhillon's next venture, Haseen Dilruba is a Netflix film belonging to the mystery-thriller genre. It has been directed by Vinil Mathew and stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. It will hit screens on July 2, 2021.

