Kanika Kapoor's Holi Party Video Surfaces After Appearance At Lucknow Events Sparks Row

After Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, a video where she attended a Holi party has also surfaced. As per information available, the party is from the Lokayukta residence in Lucknow, where the singer was seen interacting with noted personalities.

While Holi was celebrated on March 9-10, the exact date of the party in this video is not known. Kanika on Friday informed that she had ‘returned home’ 10 days ago, so in all probability, she attended the party after her return. It is being said that she returned to Mumbai on March 9 and headed to Lucknow the next day.

Kanika on Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post, she stated that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms four days ago.

The Baby Doll artist stated that she had got herself tested after developing symptoms four days ago. She claimed she was screened at the airport on arrival.

She also said her family is in quarantine, but added that she was feeling well.

Here's the post

As per reports, she is in quarantine at the KGMU hospital in Lucknow.

However, not just netizens, even celebrities had vented out at their anger after reports claimed that she attended three parties post her return. One of them was with former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant, who have put themselves in quarantine after reports of Kanika testing positive for COVID-19. Congress' Jitin Prasada also put himself in self-quarantine as he too was one of the guests.

Kanika, however, denied she was a part of the party, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV. She claimed she has not attended any party in the last few months.

