Kanika Kapoor Rings In Her Birthday In London With Loved Ones; Shares An Adorable Video

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer Kanika Kapoor has turned a year older today, August 21, 2020. The singer has rung in her birthday with her loved ones in London and also shared a picture of her cutting her delicious-looking birthday cake. As soon as the actor shared the post, celebs, friends, co-stars, and fans of the actor went all out to send their heartfelt wishes to her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kanika shared pictures of her cake cutting celebration. In the video, she can be seen surrounded by her loved ones. And as soon as the cake is brought in front of her, they begin to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. The singer is all smiles in the video. Kanika also shared a picture of a bouquet that was given to her and another cake that she cut.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note for all her loved ones and fans. She wrote, “Had the sweetest start to my birthday! Feeling so blessed to be around my loved ones who made it so special for me. Love and Gratitude â¤ï¸ðŸ’«. Take a look at the post below.

Celebs' birthday wishes for the singer

As soon as Kanika shared her birthday post, friends, co-stars, and several celebrities went all out to wish the birthday girl on her happy day. Celebs such as Farah, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Armaan Malik, Dino Morea, Seema Khan, Tulsi Kumar, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and many more. They penned some sweet, heartfelt and kind birthday wishes for the singer. Armaan wrote, “Happy birthday Kanika loads of love ðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸”. While Upasana wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the loveliest person.” Take a look at a few more wishes from celebs.

Kanika has had several controversies when she was first tested positive for coronavirus. She then went on to issue a full-fledged statement sharing that after a swift recovery from coronavirus she is now back on her feet. Kanika Kapoor clarified she's now recovered and had also spent quality time back in Lucknow with her family. And the singer has been quite active on her social media handle, giving fans and netizens glimpses into her personal and professional life. The singer is currently spending her time in London with her loved ones and also had a perfect start to her birthday as seen in the picture.

