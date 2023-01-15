'Kantara' Star Sapthami Gowda To Make Hindi Debut With Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

‘Kantara’ fame Sapthami Gowda is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War.' The actress made the announcement on her Twitter account on Friday.

She wrote, "I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity."

Confirming the news, Agnihotri quoted the tweet and wrote, “Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts.”

The actress rose to prominence across the country after starring in Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'. It was her second film after making her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada crime drama 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger'.

Anupam Kher is also a part of 'The Vaccine War'

Anupam Kher, who had previously collaborated with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his film 'The Kashmir Files', revealed earlier this month that he will also be a part of 'The Vaccine War'. Sharing a picture of himself with the film's clapboard, the actor informed his followers that the shooting of the film has begun.

More about 'The Vaccine War'

'The Vaccine War' was announced by Vivek Agnihotri last year, who expressed his enthusiasm for the undertaking. The first look poster featured the tagline "A war you didn't know you fought. And won".

The film will move to Hyderabad for its final schedule. Sapthami will join the rest of the cast in the shooting. Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Divya Seth are among the actors in the movie.

The film is based on Indian scientists and the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop corona vaccine.

‘‘The Vaccine War’ will release in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi in August.