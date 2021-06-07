Kanye West's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Music Producer And Rapper?

While Kanye West’s music is what helped him gain immense recognition, the musician has dabbled in a bit of everything. He is a producer, fashion designer and politician as well. He gained a lot of attention from the media because of his marriage to reality television figure Kim Kardashian. He started off in the industry as a producer but soon rose in the ranks as a musician. While his contribution to mainstream Hip-Hop music is the most notable, he has tried out other genres as well. In 2014, Kanye West had spoken about his intention to stand for the Presidential Election in 2020 but stood back owing to the 2016 win of Donald Trump. On Kanye West’s birthday, take a quiz on the rapper to see how well you truly know him.

Kanye West's birthday quiz

1. What is Kanye West’s middle name?

a. Omar

b. Omari

c. Omad

d. Omadi

2. Where was Kanye West born?

a. Atlanta

b. Chicago

c. New York

d. Seattle

3. Where did Kanye West study as part of an exchange program?

a. Cambodia

b. Vietnam

c. China

d. Singapore

4. What was Kanye West’s mother’s profession?

a. School teacher

b. Professor

c. Hair Dresser

d. Scientist

5. What major did Kanye West take up in college?

a. Music

b. Dance

c. Art

d. English

6. Which of the following brands did Kanye West collaborate with?

a. Louis Vuitton

b. H&M

c. SKIMS

d. Michael Kors

7. In which of the following films did Kanye West appear in a cameo role?

a. Ant-Man

b. State Lines

c. Love and Other Drugs

d. The Love Guru

8. Which of the following films did Kanye West direct?

a. Stowaway

b. Cast Away

c. Runaway

d. Runway

9. What is the name of Kanye West’s film production company?

a. Full Beat

b. Half Beat

c. Full Beast

d. Half Beast

10. What is the name of Kanye West’s fashion line?

a. Yeezy

b. Yeezus

c. Yeehaw

d. Yeenix

ANSWERS:

1. Omari

2. Atlanta

3. China

4. Professor

5. English

6. Louis Vuitton

7. The Love Guru

8. Runaway

9. Half Beast

10. Yeezy

IMAGE: KANYE WEST'S INSTAGRAM

