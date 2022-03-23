Kapil Dev Opens Up On Ranveer Singh Starrer '83'; Says 'I Just Could Not Stop Crying'

Actor Ranveer Singh stunned the audience with his ace performance in his last sports drama 83. The film is all about the Indian cricket team's journey at the 1983 World Cup. It was released on 24 December 2021. The film's theatrical run in cinemas did not go as expected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it was recently released on two OTT platforms - Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

In the film, Ranveer Singh stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev, former Indian cricketer and the greatest pace bowler in India's history. Recently, Kapil Dev opened up on his first reaction after seeing the Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Kapil Dev opens up on his biopic film 83

In a candid chat with host Gaurav Kapoor on Netflix, Kapil Dev shared his reaction after watching the sports drama film. The former cricketer reveals that initially when he watched the film for the first time it did not impact him, but when he saw it for the second time it affected him a lot and left him emotional. Adding to which Kapil Dev said-

“When I watched it for the first time, I was like okay this is a film and it did not impact me much. But when I watched it for the second time, I am anyway a very emotional person, and I just could not stop crying. I thought what a film it was, that's how we played.”

Kapil Dev also revealed that he had watched the movie directly at the premiere. He watched it twice and could not watch it for the third time and left it halfway only.

Kapil also hailed Kabir Khan, the lead actor Ranveer Singh and other cast and crew of the film for putting up a good show. The legendary cricketer also reveals that 98 per cent of the movie is true and only the characters and scenes are changed, but the story was not changed.

More about 83

The popular film was hailed for the realistic portrayal of how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to their maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh was also accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone on sets, as she played the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. Apart from the lead actors the film also saw Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and many others take on pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh