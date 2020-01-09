Kapil Dev Has THIS To Say When Asked About His Daughter Amiya Dev's Future In Bollywood

Director Kabir Khan's next venture '83 is based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 10, 2020. The Haryana Hurricane has been in the news for his close association with the team of '83 which features actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast of actors featuring as the Indian cricket team who had gone to play the International World Cup series match in 1983. The plot of the film centers around Kapil Dev and focuses on the events that led to the first-ever World Cup win for India at the 1983 World Cup.

'83 a temporary project for Amiya Dev

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya Dev has been a part of the production team as she is one of the assistant directors for Kabir Khan in his upcoming venture. The veteran cricketer was recently asked whether his daughter Amiya Dev will be joining the film industry full time in the future to which he replied stating that choosing to do Kabir Khan's project had only been temporary for his daughter. He revealed that Amiya wanted to do something on a project basis and that's how she came on board this project after Kabir Khan gave her an opportunity to work in the film.

Kapil Dev added that his daughter Amiya is currently pursuing her education and might make a decision about her future options after he has finished the studies. Her aspirations of becoming a filmmaker in the future or joining the Hindi film industry are not clear yet. The Kabir Khan directorial is one of the much-awaited movies of 2020 as it features actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as an onscreen couple for the first time since their nuptials in 2018.

