Kapil Dev's Daughter Amiya Dev Worked As An Assistant Director In 83, Kabir Khan Reveals

Kabir Khan's 83 has been receiving commendable love and appreciation after the release. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1938 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. The director has revealed that Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya Dev worked as an Assistant Directed for the film.

83 director Kabir Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and appreciated the Assistant directors of the film. Kabir penned a note which read, "With all the unprecedented love and appreciation being showered on 83, especially for the attention to detail in the recreation of an era gone by, I have to thank the people who were behind it." He further added, "A director is as strong as the weakest link amongst his Assistant directors. On 83 each of my assistants became my backbone to ensure every ball, every pad, wicket, shot, angle and expression remained authentic and true to the original."

A piece of his statement gave a shout out to all the Assistant Directors which also included Amiya Dev. The caption read, "My band of ADs on 83 were as exceptional as the love we are getting for the film. A big shout out to… #Moin Shaikh @rahulvohra94 @amiyadev @tora_pg". Ahead of its release, 83 promised a great performance at the box office. However, it has failed to live up to the hype and marked unimpressive performance in the opening weekend.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone earned around Rs 47 crore in the first weekend. Trade analysts termed it as a 'disappointment' due to its 'big price tag', expectations, as well as a good number of screens. Despite unexpected responses by the fans and followers, 83 has been lauded by many Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

Rajinikanth lauds 83

Taking to his official Twitter handle on December 28, Rajinikanth dropped a review of the film. Calling it 'magnificent', the veteran actor had nothing but compliments to give to the team of 83. He wrote, ''#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …''

