Kapil Sharma & Bharti Singh Terrify A Fan As They Recreate Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Song

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are popular for pranking and teasing fans. Recently, the duo managed to terrify a fan as they recreated the viral Bachpan Ka Pyar song in their new video. The short video clip was shared on Kapil Sharma's verified Instagram handle. Watch the video below.

Kapil Sharma & Bharti Singh recreate Bachpan Ka Pyar song in the latest video

In the hilarious video clip, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh can be seen seated in a car and crooning the viral Bachpan Ka Pyar song. Bharti turns the camera towards a woman, who runs away without taking a picture with the comedians. Bharti can be seen saying, "Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan Bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture!)." Sharma shared the video on his IG story and captioned it as, "Fun with fans" with a heart emoticon. Sharma and Singh's video has taken over the internet as many of their fans and followers have reposted the video with funny captions.

The duo's take on the hilarious song has been trending. The Bachpan Ka Pyar song gained attention when a young boy was spotted singing it in his classroom. The viral video was initially shot in the year 2019 and was recorded by his teacher. In the viral video clip, the boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo, can be seen sporting a blue-hued uniform and confidently singing the song. Later, Dirdo was also felicitated by the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Earlier in the month of July 2021, Sharma announced the new season of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He dropped several pictures featuring the cast members reprising their roles. In the pictures, the cast members can be seen posing together with bright smiles. As for the caption, Sharma wrote, "new beginning with all the old faces" with a pair of laughing out loud face emoticons. He also added the hashtag '#comingsoon' to the post. The new season will star Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

IMAGE: KAPIL SHARMA/ BHARTI SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.