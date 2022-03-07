Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been riding on a successful spree after the launch of his latest Netflix show Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The comedian who is known for his perfect comic timings is all gearing up for his next project with actor-director Nandita Das. The actor had announced his next project in February this year.

Kapil Sharma will be starring in Nandita Das’ next in which the comedian-actor will be seen playing a food delivery person. Recently, the comedian took to Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures with his co-actors and director from the film's sets while sharing his happiness of shooting for the next project.

Kapil Sharma begins shooting for Nandita Das directorial film

Apart from director Nandita Das, the pictures also featured actor Sayani Gupta, Monalisa, and more. The cast and crew are currently in Odisha at KIIT university. While captioning the post, he wrote, " A beautiful evening with the beautiful people @nanditadasofficial @sayanigupta #monalisa #gargi thank you for the wonderful hospitality @dr.achyutasamanta, sir, thank you @sayanigupta for playing a wonderful role as a photographer #bhubaneswar #odisha" In response to Kapil’s compliment, Sayani wrote, “always happy to paaji! Love you.” In February, Kapil announced his project, which will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das.

Professor Achyuta Samanta, who is a professor at the university and also a Member of Parliament, honoured the comedian for his woks and even thanked him for visiting their university for shooting. "Pleased to meet noted Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, TV actor and film & television producer Shri @KapilSharma ji at our @kiituniversity Campus today. On behalf of KIIT and @kissfoundation, I felicitated him for his rivetting work," he wrote alongside a picture while honouring him.

“Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings,” the post read then. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapil Sharma who hosts a popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on television marked his acting debut with the 2015 release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. With the Nandita Das movie, the comedian will mark his return to the silver screen.

Apart from this, Kapil had also shared a media statement on an Instagram post then in February about sharing his happiness and honour to be a part of the highly anticipated project. "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film (sic)."

Image: Instagram/KapilSharma